Untrue or misleading?
Ever notice that Biden supporters never post anything pro-Biden? It’s all anti-Trump/anti-Trump supporters.
In his LTE of 1/4/22, Fred Hunt opined that Marc Thiessen’s editorial about Biden’s 10 worst actions are “either untrue or misleading.“
Well, let’s take a recap of Thiessen’s editorial that, according to Fred, eight of the 10 worst things including numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 are either “untrue or misleading.”
10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. FACTUAL!
9. He weaponized the FBI to intimidate parents who show up at school board meetings. He did set the FBI after parents who strongly criticized teaching CRT
8. In the midst of a historic labor shortage, he pushed vaccine mandates. FACTUAL!
7. His war on fossil fuels helped drive domestic production down and gasoline prices through the roof. Then he begged OPEC — a foreign oil cartel — to produce more oil. ABSOLUTELY FACTUAL!
6. He greenlighted Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. FACTUAL!
5. He showed weakness in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. FACTUAL!
4. He unleashed the worst border crisis in U.S. history. ABSOLUTELY FACTUAL
3. His $1.9 trillion in social spending disguised as “covid-19 relief” helped unleash inflation and extreme labor shortages. FACTUAL!
2. He failed to deliver on his promise to put his “whole soul” into uniting the country. FACTUAL!
1. His withdrawal from Afghanistan was the most shameful foreign policy calamity in my lifetime. ABSOLUTELY FACTUAL!
Fred, your “opinion” does not change FACTS, especially regarding items 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8. To claim these are “untrue or misleading” is just plain absurd.
Here’s my opinion; The liberal socialists democrats and Biden are actively attacking and destroying America. Prove me wrong.
John J. Fedorchak Sr,
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
