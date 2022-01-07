Facts and truth
Apparently, John Fedorchak isn’t aware of what facts are and how truth is determined. The person making a claim has the responsibility to verify the claim with evidence. Merely stating that a claim is factual means nothing without evidence to back it up. Fedorchak did this multiple times in his letter of 1/6, then dared others to prove him wrong.
I can claim that Fedorchak is controlled by an invisible force that makes him illogical and cranky, state that it is factual, and dare others to prove me wrong. But everything in the previous sentence has no weight without evidence to back it up. And claims that no invisible force can be found can be countered by claiming that the searcher has inadequate equipment or training to find this particular invisible force. The claim above is worthless just like Fedorchak’s, and just like all of the claims of Trump and his supporters.
Trump and company made and continue to make wild claims without evidence on multiple issues and they were repeatedly dismissed, and will continue to be dismissed, as without merit — because no evidence exists to back up the claims. So Fedorchak making claims without evidence, claiming that they are factual, then daring others to prove him wrong is worthless. But I doubt that will stop him — possibly because of that invisible force.
John L Ferri
Towanda,
Commented
