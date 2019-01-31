Not representing us
EDITOR: I was disappointed in Sen. Bob Casey’s public statement in the newspaper where he agreed with the lies of Pelosi and Schumer whereby the state that the bulk of illegal drugs coming across our southern border are coming in at the vehicle crossings where there are all kinds of drug sniffing dogs and border guard inspections. We all know that the drug runners are smarter than that when all they have to do is load up their backpacks with drugs and walk across our miles and miles of unsecured borders. It is so sad to see rank and file Democrats fall in step behind their far left leaders who only have a hate Trump agenda that blocks them from doing anything good and right for those they swore to represent. Senator Casey is not representing the majority of Pennsylvania voters who know that we need to secure our southern border. May he feel the whole weight of responsibility for the young people he represents who will die of drug overdose from the 90 percent of illegal drugs that come in through our unsecured borders.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
