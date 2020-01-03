The good, the bad, the truth
The Good
31 God saw all that he had made, and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning — the sixth day.
— Genesis 1:31 New International Version (NIV)
4 For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving,
— II Timothy 4:4 New International Version (NIV)
The Bad
19 For out of the heart come evil thoughts — murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander.
— Matthew 15:19 New International Version (NIV)
16 There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him:
17 haughty eyes,
a lying tongue,
hands that shed innocent blood,
18 a heart that devises wicked schemes,
feet that are quick to rush into evil,
19 a false witness who pours out lies
and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.
— Proverbs 6:16-19 New International Version (NIV)
The Truth
5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart
and lean not on your own understanding;
6 in all your ways submit to him,
and he will make your paths straight.[a]
— Proverbs 3:5-6
6 So we say with confidence,
“The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.
What can mere mortals do to me?”[a]
— Hebrews 13:6 New International Version (NIV)
114 You are my refuge and my shield;
I have put my hope in your word.
— Psalm 119:114 New International Version (NIV)
9 Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.
— Romans 12:9 New International Version (NIV)
18 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
— 2 Corinthians 4:18 New International Version (NIV)
