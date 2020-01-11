Response to John Ferri LTE of 1-8-20
One cannot continue to spew typical one-sided Trump hating bias interpretations, misleading declarations and not expect to be challenged/exposed with facts and truth.
“A journalist wrote that she (Pelosi) is living in his head rent free ... “which drives him even crazier than usual.” Who is that supposed “journalist,” Rachel Maddow? Really, John, do you honestly believe President Trump is concerned about this addled-brained Speaker-in-name-only as she is controlled by America hating socialists. Poor Nancy can no longer speak a coherent sentence unless it is written out for her. Truth is, Trump owns her!
The only reason Pelosi is withholding articles of impeachment is because she wants to dictate how the Senate will conduct the trial as she and her cohorts ran roughshod over the rule of law/jurisprudence in pursuit of the abusive impeachment of President Trump. Leading Constitutional experts declared this is the weakest, most bias, sham ruling to ever come out of the House. This lawsuit serves as a reminder that Congressman Schiff and Congress are not above the law. Pelosi is afraid she and her cabal will be exposed as corrupt liars who did not conduct a hearing consistent with the law.
“Putin wants Trump to get re-elected.” John, has made this statement numerous times. Sadly, he doesn’t know how ludicrous this is. Just repeating a lie will not make it a fact. Truth is that the last person Putin wants as President of the United States is Donald Trump. No President has been tougher on Russia. President Trump has issued at least 50+ sanctions against Russia resembling a Russian nesting doll: one sanction on top of another, on top of another. These sanctions are crippling the Russian economy and severely damaging Putin and his oligarchs and elites. Does this sound like somebody Putin wants reelected?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
