Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2020
Responses
Mr. Fedorchak Sr., I read your letter (1-11-20) concerning Mr. Ferri and other letters from you. Maybe you should write about the true facts, not just your opinion. Mr. Ferri said someone thinks Speaker of the House Mrs. Pelosi is living in Trump’s head. I don’t know if its true, but I can believe it because of Trump’s ego. Do you really think Trump is not concerned? You speak of Mr. Schiff, Pelosi, and Congress telling lies. How about Trump’s lies? If he ever did speak the truth I would find it hard to accept. Now, about impeachment, the Dems presented the facts. My question is: Did he solicit the Ukrainian government or not? Did he abuse his power of authority? Has he obstructed justice? A blind man could see that he did. The reps talk about how much money we are spending on this. Simple solution, let all documents be released. All people involved testify. It’s that easy. Trump has said he can do anything he wants while being in charge, and has. Do you think that is abusing his power?
In responding to Mr. Dupont’s letter (1-4-20), he wants to commend Sheriff Walters and commissioners McLinko and Miller, but not Mr. Bustin. I wonder why? Maybe because he is a Democrat. Mr. Bustin stated he is a gun owner and has a strong respect for the Second Amendment, but maybe with a few laws protecting people. Do you not care if men, women, and children are mass murdered by military style weapons? It’s your right. But it’s also a right that “radical Dems” take a stand with more gun laws. You say Ed seems to be a nice guy. Guess what? He is. You say you can’t trust the press. Then who can we trust? When I hear or see news I try and search for the “real truth.” We all need to stop the petty name calling if we are to be a united, not divided, America.
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.