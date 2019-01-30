It’s sad that Joseph Goebbels’ words are still relevant
EDITOR: Have any of your readers ever wondered how the vast majority of news outlets could instantly have the exact same talking points? The most recent is that the Mexican border situation is a “MANUFACTURED CRISIS” BY PRESIDENT TRUMP. The fact is, that since the early ‘50s, the CIA has been influencing the narrative of the major news outlets as the government program “Operation Mockingbird” was clearly created for. Being that the integrity of the CIA has always been in question by President Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy, it would be wise to note Adolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels’ “prophetic words”: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” You know, like Trump is a spy? YouTube is flooded with such examples of the fake news all repeating the exact same talking points since Trump got into office. And lemmings have taken the bait!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
