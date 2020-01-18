Jordan Wilcox Pediatric Cancer Fund
I want to thank those school districts that for the past two years have generously contributed to the Jordan Wilcox Pediatric Cancer Fund. Several of the school districts in the county have held fundraisers such as a “Blue Jeans Day” for teachers and staff to raise money for various charitable causes. I am grateful that they have, several times, chosen the Jordan Wilcox Pediatric Cancer Fund as one of those causes.
The Jordan Wilcox Pediatric Cancer Fund was established to honor the memory of my great-nephew, Jordan who died at the age of seven after a courageous battle with a rare form of brain cancer known as “atypical teratoid rhabdoid,” on his brain stem. He was diagnosed at the age of eight months.
Jordan’s mother benefited from a similar fund in the Syracuse area during Jordan’s treatments.
Our family decided other Bradford County families could benefit from a similar fund. We recognized how many expenses families incur which are not covered by health insurance such as travel costs, lodging, meals, etc. while their child is undergoing cancer treatments out of town. We established the Jordan Wilcox Cancer Fund to directly benefit low to moderate income families.
In 2003, we signed a contract with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers to have the CFTT be the administrator of that fund. Since that time, funds have been distributed to several Bradford County families experiencing the heartache and hardship of a child battling cancer.
Donations to this fund, to benefit more families in our county, can be made at any time. Bequests and “planned giving” can also be considered. Groups and individuals desiring to donate or wanting more information can contact the Community Foundation at (570) 888-4759. Checks can be made payable to CFTT, and should include “Jordan Wilcox Fund” on the memo line and mailed to: CFTT, 104 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18848.
Again, THANK YOU to those school districts and individuals for your support and generous donations.
Janet Lewis
Towanda
