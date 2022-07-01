The nation’s problems
In a recent LTE (6/28/22), the writer mused about republicans “perhaps they would like to work with us (democrats) rather than against us to solve this nation’s problems.”
The nation’s problems? Good grief where did these problems originate? With socialist liberal democrats! A better idea is to have these socialist democrats work with republicans to solve the nation’s problems created by their party.
Let’s recap a short list: Record run-away inflation, government overspending/dumping billions down the black hole of global warming, gas prices/loss of energy independence while making our enemies richer and more powerful with redistributed American tax money, high electricity rates, supply chain failures, market collapse, food shortages, drug abuse and deaths, infrastructure decay, stopped the border wall, neutered ICE and virtually stopped arrests and deportations, illegal immigration/criminals/terrorists invasion, crime waves, non-prosecution of felonies/turning felons loose, defund the police, adding non-citizens to the census, ridiculous mask mandates, media censorship and propaganda, gun control, big tech monopolies, public school indoctrination, sham congressional hearings, politicized DOJ, weaponized the FBI/other agencies, illegal domestic surveillance, submission to foreign interests, race baiting, green new deal, critical race theory, rewriting history, cancel culture, BLM/ANTIFA riots, trans surgery and drugs for children, increased food stamp give aways by more than 1 billion dollars per month w/o congress approval.
This is only a drop of insanity created by the socialist liberal democrat Biden regime/supporters.
Some of us are thinking things have got to get better. But what we need to realize is this was the plan all along. This is all intentional and deliberate to destroy our Republic.
In summary, I repeat (actually beg) the LTE writer of 6/28/2022 and socialist democrats to work with us (republicans) rather than against us to solve this nation’s problems.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.,
Former Bradford County resident.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
