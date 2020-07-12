Opposing socialism
Can you count to 120? In that many days (from when this letter was originally written) we can all wake up to either a victory for the cause of liberty and freedom or start getting acquainted with the far-out changes planned for all of us by the opponents of those sterling qualities. They are not your friends by their own words, They intend to embrace a socialist government and insist that we all do the same. The socialist maxim is this: “to each according to his need, from each according to his ability.” Every nation that has explored the pros and cons soon find there is a lot more NEED than ability. The socialist leaders decide who needs it, and when and how. Take Venezuela – once one of the richest oil producing nations, now bankrupt, its currency now worthless. Others with successful businesses were taxed into oblivion to satisfy the “NEEDS’ of those that were not successful. Another promise of the left leaning crowd is they will do away with the Second Amendment and the protection of the Constitution. Without a means to prevent this atrocity the First and Fourth amendments will likely suffer the same fate.
I don’t put too much faith in a lot of promises of politicians, I prefer to judge them by what they do rather than by what they say. Simply put, they can fool all of the people some of the time, and some people all of the time, but they can’t fool all the people all of the time!
Why not join with me in re-electing President Trump on Nov. 3?
Warren J. Roberts
Warren Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.