Letter to the Editor, July 15, 2020
Supporting economic prosperity
The EPA’s current proposal to update their cost benefit analysis process is a much-needed “regulatory reset” that will free businesses in Bradford County and northeastern Pennsylvania from the unnecessary burdens that come with little government transparency.
Too often our businesses are left in the dark when it comes to what regulations are applied and when. As Bradford County is one of the most developed counties in the state with regard to natural gas resources, many of our businesses are subject to the Clean Air Act and run the risk of being fined if they cannot adapt quickly enough to regulations. If greater transparency were to be introduced into process by which the EPA applies regulations to our companies, businesses will be able to better predict long-term outcomes and more effectively plan for the future.
Furthermore, codifying standards and guidelines in the cost benefit analysis process that are based on best practices will eliminate inconsistencies and assumptions that are often inevitable in this kind of evaluation. Understanding what the full impacts of regulations and all the factors that will be included will add clarity to this process and boost confidence in the private sector.
I greatly support this proposed rule offered by the Trump Administration as it will allow for Pennsylvania’s businesses to have continued economic success and for our state’s economy to flourish once again.
Dick Harris
Stevensville
