Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2020
The gods and goddesses of America
No one can deny, our democracy is under siege and attack by the far left democratic Marxist. If you don’t believe me, just look at and see the pandemonium and insurrection taking place in our major cities under this mobocratic rule. Mobocracy is burning our cities, destroying private and public properly, destroying statues and the historical heritage of our country. All because, they hate America and want to replace democracy with Marxism.
Many of the democratic Marxist leaders of our cities, through their haughtiness, have puffed themselves up with their power and riches, and they have made themselves iniquitous deities of turpitude. They have become idols for the radical mobs, who are more than willing to prostrate themselves in worship. These gods believe they are the ultimate judge, jury, and executioner. They think they have the powers of great omniscient gods, to judge whose iniquities are forgiven and whose iniquities are not. If you disagree with their ideology, and are not a subservient follower of the mob, you will be verbally and physically scourged for your sin of being a seditious servant.
Some of our cities have sustained billions of dollars of destruction, and people have even been killed; there will be little justice for those who have suffered under this mobocratic rule. The socialist gods and goddesses that run these major cities, as well as the great goddess Nancy Pelosi in Congress, all believe we must subjugate ourselves to their will and control. They all have the same long term ultimate goal, to destroy our liberties, freedoms, and America’s democracy, to establish a society of totalitarianism in its place. These gods praise the destruction of the mobocratic anarchist, and they believe what they are doing is condonable. They bestow their blessings upon their faithful, and they tell them: well done thy good and faithful servants.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
Supporting economic prosperity
The EPA’s current proposal to update their cost benefit analysis process is a much-needed “regulatory reset” that will free businesses in Bradford County and northeastern Pennsylvania from the unnecessary burdens that come with little government transparency.
Too often our businesses are left in the dark when it comes to what regulations are applied and when. As Bradford County is one of the most developed counties in the state with regard to natural gas resources, many of our businesses are subject to the Clean Air Act and run the risk of being fined if they cannot adapt quickly enough to regulations. If greater transparency were to be introduced into process by which the EPA applies regulations to our companies, businesses will be able to better predict long-term outcomes and more effectively plan for the future.
Furthermore, codifying standards and guidelines in the cost benefit analysis process that are based on best practices will eliminate inconsistencies and assumptions that are often inevitable in this kind of evaluation. Understanding what the full impacts of regulations and all the factors that will be included will add clarity to this process and boost confidence in the private sector.
I greatly support this proposed rule offered by the Trump Administration as it will allow for Pennsylvania’s businesses to have continued economic success and for our state’s economy to flourish once again.
Dick Harris
Stevensville
