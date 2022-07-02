RE: Duane Campbell’s 6/21/22 LTE “Back in the USSR”
Mr. Campbell, are you aware that the Jan. 6 investigation is just that, an inquiry about Jan. 6, not a trial? Maybe you overlooked that a judge, prosecutor and defense lawyer can and do reject would-be jurors.
You say the media praises the things you mention in your article. Have you read, said or seen anything saying the mob on Jan. 6 were patriots and got a little carried away?
Now, let’s suppose a mob breaks into your house, smashing windows and doors, urinating on, destroying and stealing your plants, all the while beating whoever stands in their way, chanting ‘hang Campbell, kill Campbell.’ Do you think you would say they were just ordinary people that didn’t like one of your fine articles on gardening?
By the way, we still live in the freest country. That may be taken away if Trump gets elected.
You mention political prisoners. Do you mean what is happening now, when someone isn’t loyal to him? And he’s not even in charge now. Back in the USSR won’t seem so bad if Trump and his corrupt posse come in power. You will see a “dictatorship” like no one would have thought possible.
Mr. Campbell, do what you do best and stick to playing in the dirt.
P.S. did you read the article below your letter?
Jerry McMenamin
Rome, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.