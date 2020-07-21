Letter to the Editor, July 21, 2020
What is all this Black Lives Matter stuff?
All lives matter no matter what their color or country of origin. No one in this country currently owns slaves. Back when they did, not all those slaves wanted out! A lot of them did not mind the bondage they were under because their owner families treated them well and they were so much better off than where they came from. They enjoyed the security of having food, housing, clothing and such. Lots of them most likely didn’t quite know how they were going to make it after they were set free. The attitude of the people in the south by treating the former slaves as socially unacceptable did not help matters. So what about now? The generation that exists today lives in the greatest country in the world for job opportunities. However, some of them still choose to live in a new form of slavery. The ones who live in the big cities controlled by Democrats for the most part are keeping them in bondage by making sure they are dependent on some form of government dole. Perhaps a lot of them don’t realize these politicians are stealing their self respect and dignity by making them dependent on what their local government can give them. These politicians don’t care about them! These minorities should MARCH. They should march into their local voting places and vote these mostly white Democrat politicians out of office and take away their ample job security and high paying careers. President Trump brought a lot of jobs back to this country and if given the chance will bring a lot more back. When that happens there will be a lot of call for job seekers. Biden, in one of his recent ads, said he will bring lots of JOBS, JOBS, JOBS. What one needs to do is eliminate the JO in his phony ads and just leave the BS!
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.