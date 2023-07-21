The Trump cult has sucked the brains, morality and ethics out of the Republican party. I compare the Republican party to the Nazis and Black Shirts of Italy. They ruled by fear and attacking the rule of law. The only real difference is that the Nazis and Black Shirts had uniforms.
Those who support Trump and his alleged violations of law are un-American in spite of their protestations of being for good government. The voting public needs to recognize that their vote can either continue our democracy or open the door to a totalitarian form of government.
It is in the hands of the voters. Will we allow our freedom to be taken away by a party of hypocrites, lyres, cult followers, and persons interested in furthering their own ends rather than trying to govern to make our government functional?
Lastly, there is no reason for Trump to get any special considerations just because he won an election. He now is a citizen like everyone else. He has no greater status just because he won the presidency. He is one man before the courts just like any drug dealer or murderer. Being the former President gives him no special status and is only good for his obituary.
Let’s stop referring to him as the former President and simply and Mr. Trump, cult leader extraordinary. Remember what happened to the followers of Jim Jones and Heavens Gate followers. I predict that like most cults the Republican party will die as a party in the next election and maybe able to again become a party of ethics, morality, intelligence. One can only hope. Otherwise, we may see Republican Party Uniforms distinguished by long red ties.
