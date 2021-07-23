It is time to go
Commissioner McLinko and Representative Keller should both decide to not run in their next primary. The reasons are clear.
Commissioner McLinko held a Republican private partisan political rally at the airport. The airport is county property and should not be used for partisan political purposes. This was at best poor judgement and at worst illegal. Commissioner McLinko went to the “stop the steal rally” which resulted in an insurrection. More recently, he held a rally at his home titled “Save the Republic.” One of the hoped-for speakers was to have been Steve Bannon. This man, a close friend and advisor to former President Trump, was arrested in August of 2020 and accused of money laundering and wire fraud. Bannon would in all likelihood have been convicted if not pardoned on Jan. 20 by the president. Is this a man to help “save our republic?”
Representative Keller joined a lawsuit with Texas against his own state. He wanted all mail-in ballots thrown out even though he should have known there was no or little fraud in his own legislative district. He threw every election official in his district under the bus. He argued that Pennsylvania’s secretary of state and state Supreme Court had committed unconstitutional acts. Our courts had already declared these actions constitutional and courts determine constitutionality not lawmakers. Our state certified the election and still Mr. Keller, even after the insurrection, fought to have our election reversed. More recently, he wrote an opinion piece wanting a thorough investigation of the origins of COVID-19 but voted against any investigation into the happenings on the Jan. 6 insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.