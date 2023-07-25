In defense of Trump
I’m terribly sorry but after reading the recent Letter to the Editor published on July 21, 2023, and penned by a frequent bomb throwing contributor, as well as like-minded others, I have to raise the “bovine excrement” flag.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 10:34 am
In defense of Trump
I’m terribly sorry but after reading the recent Letter to the Editor published on July 21, 2023, and penned by a frequent bomb throwing contributor, as well as like-minded others, I have to raise the “bovine excrement” flag.
This contributor’s most recent submission of bovine excrement contains the following mindless and baseless statement; “The Trump cult has sucked the brains, morality and ethics out of the Republican party. I compare the Republican party to the Nazis and Black Shirts of Italy. They ruled by fear and attacking the rule of law. The only real difference is that the Nazis and Black Shirts had uniforms.”
In previous LTE’s, I have been challenged by the editorial staff for the content and language of my submissions regarding accuracy, factual evidence, and linguistic tone of the offering.
It seems fairly obvious to those of us practicing clarity of thought and common sense that no such fact checking review is being or has been applied to the offerings of contributors such as these. As a conservative republican who has dedicated over 40 years of my adult life to public safety, national defense, and honorable public service, I find these statements to be utterly vile, despicable, uninformed, unintelligent, and patently baseless and false.
I would strongly recommend that the publisher and editor of The Daily Review give more scrutiny and care to this man’s mindless accusations. I would also suggest that such like-minded whom seem to be suffering from a chronic and acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome seek immediate mental health intervention.
Kieran T. “Kerry” Spaulding
Sayre, Pa.
