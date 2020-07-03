Letter to the Editor, July 3, 2020
Summer and July
The month of June was a lot of devastation, anxiety and hatred!
Pennsylvania is finally in the green, wearing masks, washing hands and sanitizing everything. Bradford County is open for business!
The protesters have taken over our country, forgetting about the virus and being in close contact with each other. Dr. Fauci predicted a new wave of infection and the protesters have made this possible.
So many people protesting, looting, taking stuff that doesn’t belong to them — criminals. Destroying property — they don’t care who owns it. Burning the American flag, a shameful act. They don’t care about the virus.
For all of them, they need to think of making a better life for themselves. How many of these people have a job or are they on relief?
Did these people get the stimulus check?
President Trump has OK’d a new round of money for all of us. Where do you think this is coming from? The people who have gone back to work, earning a living for themselves and paying taxes.
A Joe Biden ad promises a stronger, fairer economy. What does he think he can do better? President Trump is building the economy, stock markets highest ever, unemployment is dropping again. The country is coming alive, making safety a priority.
In another ad about Biden, no to coal and to fracking, this would result in 600,000 jobs being lost here in Pennsylvania. We don’t need this man in charge of our country. ABC news did a major television expose about Hunter’s effort to make money on his father’s coattails, not just in Ukraine but also in China, where he accompanied then-V.P. Biden on an official trip that led to the creation of a new Biden investment firm with the state-owned Bank of China. What other deals has he made?
Again, Biden and President Xi making a toast. Saying China is not our problem, I say China is our problem. What do you think?
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
