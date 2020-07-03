Letter to the Editor, July 3, 2020

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.