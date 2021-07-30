Don’t quit
The following inspiration is being provided for all to reference whenever we need uplifting, especially as the pandemic again is on the rise. We must stay united, be vaccinated, and share our love for those who are ill, no longer with us, as well have compassion for friends and family members who are left behind. Let us keep our spirits high, and meet each challenge that comes our way:
“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road we are trudging seems all up hill; and when our funds are low and the debts are high, we want to smile, but we have to sigh.
When care is pressing us down a bit, rest if we must, but we must no QUIT.
Life is challenging with its twists and turns, as every one of us sometimes learns.
Many a failure turns about, we might have won, had we stuck it out.
We never can tell just how close we are, it may be near, when it seems so far.
So don’t give up though the pace seems slow, we will succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out, it is the silver tint of the clouds of doubt.
We must stick to the fight when we are hardest hit, it is when things seem the worst, we must not QUIT.”
God bless America, our military, veterans, wounded warriors and pandemic victims.
Michael H. Skurecki
Dushore
