What’s wrong with that?
At the end of each topic discussed, add the words “what’s wrong with that?”
It seems curious that fuel costs began to rise after Biden declared war on fossil fuel and stopped construction of the Keystone pipeline. We should promote drilling and tracking for energy independence. Take steps slowly to transition into green energy instead of forcing folks into bankruptcy.
Illegals are flooding our borders. Child traffickers, drugs, murderers are coming in. Finish the wall, vet each individual and make them legal.
We need guns to protect ourselves and others which is becoming more apparent everyday. Require thorough background checks, provide funding to secure our schools, and place strict penalties for violators. A mass murderer who is caught in the act should not live to see the sun go down.
Our police are the force that stands between law abiding citizens and criminals. Without them, we have no protection. Instead of defunding, fund them to be trained properly and paid fairly.
Absentee and mail in ballots should be only allowed for those who cannot get to the polls due to physical handicaps or out of the country. Voter ID should be mandatory. Paper ballots should be reinstituted.
Our children are being taught sex and gender identity in schools. Teach them their ABC’s, science, history, literature, etc. Bring prayer back into schools. Allow parents to have a say in what is being taught to their children in school. The parents can handle the birds and the bees talk. If you want to know what gender you are, take a look. For those that are identifying as cats and want litter boxes in schools, take them to animal sanctuaries where they will be well taken care of and won’t get hit in the road.
Bruce Fowler
Towanda, Pa.
