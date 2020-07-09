Letter to the Editor, July 9, 2020
We need action on health care
On June 26th, the Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Ripping away the ACA’s coverage and consumer protections without a replacement plan is irresponsible.
Overturning the ACA would eliminate health insurance for more than 20 million Americans (Katkov, 2020) including more than 46,000 Pennsylvanians in the 12th District (Micek, 2019). In addition to lost coverage, all Americans would lose specific protections provided by the ACA. These lost protections include coverage for preexisting conditions, a ban on lifetime limits on coverage, free preventative healthcare and inclusion of mental health coverage in insurance plans.
Overturning the ACA would also exacerbate social inequities by giving large tax cuts to very rich, predominantly white, households ($198,000/year for those with incomes over $3 million/year and $42,000/year for those with incomes over $1 million/year) while lower income communities and communities of color would disproportionately lose health coverage (Aron-Dine, 2020).
Congress needs to act to protect the American people. Instead of dividing Americans into two camps — Defend the ACA vs Eliminate the ACA — our “leaders” should be taking significant action.
The consumer protections in the ACA should be proposed as single issue bills. Legislators should vote yes or no on things like protecting those with preexisting medical conditions.
Ways to address inequities in healthcare access and pricing should be discussed. Action needs to be taken. The recent court decision requiring price disclosure by hospitals and insurance companies (Alonso-Zaldivar, 2020) is a step towards reining in cost, but much more needs to be done.
Making healthcare accessible to millions of Americans who can’t afford it in the absence of the ACA should be a priority.
Regardless of the Court’s potential ruling, we need action.
We need change.
Liz Terwilliger
Warren Center
