Lately I have written a letter to the editor and a person thought I had my facts wrong.
Sorry, but most of my articles are from my Republican Monthly report, Faith and Freedom Coalition’s The 2020 Project, The Heritage Foundation and Citizens United.
Maybe your facts come from a new report, fake news, that the president talks about – the latest about the squad saying things that will divide this country even more.
I believe they truly hate the president.
They don’t care about America. The Green New Deal is a joke!
Already the House of Representatives, under the control of Nancy Pelosi and the left, have voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in our elections! Why? Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Bernie Sanders and others now openly attack President Trump’s appointments simply for having Christian beliefs!
God bless America! I have people telling me to keep writing. They enjoy my letters
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
