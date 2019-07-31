A tribute to David W. Brubaker, a first responder extraordinaire
David Brubaker was a “product” of Lancaster County, Columbia Borough where he grew up; he was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
David served proudly in the U.S. Army and upon discharge served in the Pennsylvania State Police as a trooper then later as a PSP Fire Marshal.
He and I met at a fire investigation and became instant friends. David was the type of man who put others first, he had a sensitivity that was contagious. I was privileged to work with him as a facilitator to promote education on fire codes, fire safety and origin and cause fire investigation. He was a stickler on empirical data (that which can be proved).
We shared interests in trains, especial Lionel trains, GG1s. He was instrumental in guiding me through several high-profile investigations that ultimately went to a jury trial. Thanks to his guidance the trial went well. He was a “by-the-book” investigator and testifier. His advice, “never let ‘em back ya down,” always maintain good eye contact with the jury.
David had a deep interest in military history he was a member of the official historical societies of the 8th Air Force, 88th Infantry Division and the 29th Infantry Division.
Over the several decades (4+) we kept in touch by mail, cell phone and sometimes email. His positive input into my life is unmeasurable. Thank you David for everything you have contributed to the United States of America, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and me. Rest in peace my friend, you earned the rest.
Ed Knight
Retired Lancaster City Assistant Fire Marshal
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.