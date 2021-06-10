Thank you for the flowers
Thank you to the kind and thoughtful person or persons who placed four planters of flowers at the Civil War Memorial Tablet in the Riverside Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend. The tablet, which is housed under a shelter built and contributed several years ago by the Sons of the Union Veterans area chapter, was the first in Bradford County to honor the soldiers who served in that conflict. And, speaking of flowers ... thanks to the Towanda Rotary Club for its annual planting of flowers along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. It just wouldn’t be summer in Towanda without them!
Marguerite Fox Picou
Towanda
