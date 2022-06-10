Questioning school curriculum, security
This letter is in response to a letter on May 1 by Scott Smith, who was responding to my letter on April 22 titled Patriots it is time to act.
As a result of Mr. Smith’s letter, I sent letters to both the Athens school board and the Sayre school board. In my letters to the two local school boards I asked if they were teaching the Critical Race Theory. I also asked if any of their teachers were authorized to teach students to hate America. In addition, I asked what there policy was in response to students who asked gender questions and what, if anything, they taught about the 1619 indentured servants event.
I got a nice letter back from the Athens Area School District stating that they do not teach the Critical Race Theory. They do not teach hatred for America and they refer students with gender questions to their parents or the school guidance counselor. They responded that they teach true history, which kind of leaves the 1619 baloney up in the air.
Sayre Area School District did not respond to my letter, so I guess you Sayre area parents will just have to go to a school board meeting to ask these questions for yourself. While you are there, grill the school board on the measure of school security that exist to prevent a Texas-type event.
Years ago when I went to the Athens high school to pick up my grandson, I had a concern that the button to open the door to get into the school was on the receptionist desk, where a serious attacker could just reach in and activate it and let himself in. I seriously hope that device is now out of site under the counter. Both school boards should not resent being questioned about school security, and any parent that notices a potential breach should bring it to the boards’ attention.
Ken Cooke
Gillett, Pa.
