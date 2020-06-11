Not ‘hijacked’
Letter to the Editor, June 11, 2020
In Representative Keller’s newsletter dated June 7, the congressman wrote, regarding protests over the death of George Floyd, he was “disappointed to see these protests be hijacked by groups of bad actors, like Antifa.”
These protests have not been “hijacked.” There’s little evidence of Antifa’s or other outside actor’s large scale involvement in protests. The Associated Press reviewed records and social media posts for 217 people arrested during protests. They found those arrested to be mostly local with only a few appearing to be affiliated with an organized group. (Biesecker et al, 2020). Furthermore, “The FBI has found no evidence that the American militant anti-fascist movement Antifa was involved in violence that erupted during national protests over the death of George Floyd.” (Lee, 2020)
Claims that protests have been “hijacked” by outside groups are not only unsupported by facts, they distract from and undermine the validity of the message. These claims point to a disbelief that people could be moved to act, or enraged to violence in some cases, without outside influence.
Protests continue across the Commonwealth and Nation. For the most part people are peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights to assemble and petition the government for “redress of grievances.” And there are grievances. And they need to be taken seriously.
Those responsible for the violence and destruction should be held to account, but their actions do not “hijack” the protest. They do not negate the multitudes of peaceful protesters. Their actions should not be allowed to distract us from, and certainly don’t diminish, the need for change.
Liz Terwilliger
Warren Center
