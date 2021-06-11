An inspirational message
I am not a subscriber to The Daily Review but I do read the copy in the Spalding Library in Athens .
The recent article in the Sunday edition of June 6 caught my attention. The article described a project proposed by Salutatorian Colby Heaton of Sullivan County High School which he carried out with a number of his classmates in honor of their upcoming graduation.
His description was, “it shattered the thin line between genius and insanity.”
You might ask, what was proposed? It was simply that the group would walk to school to put a cap on their high school career. That’s interesting but not really remarkable as many of us had walked to school. Well this was a little or a lot different in that this was a walk of 15 miles and it required that it begin at 12:30 a.m. in order to arrive at school in time. The good news is that they made it.
Colby, in describing the walk said, “I feel we proved a very important fact — one that I’ve known for a very long time — that our generation is capable of doing whatever we set our minds to, whether it be changing the world, curing cancer or walking to school.”
I recommend that the reader obtain a copy of the article. It’s the type of inspirational message we need in these troubled times.
Congratulations to Colby and his classmates with full confidence in their and our future.
David A. Fortune
Athens
