The Second Amendment
The Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
How about we now support the first half of the Second Amendment and well regulate the “militia”—the armed citizens of this country?
If the point of the Second Amendment is the security of the free state, we’re failing that horribly.
Diane F Gonzalez
Towanda, PA
Commented
