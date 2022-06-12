Shame on you
I want to know when the Republican candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania is going to be arrested, along with all the other people who participated in the January 6 riots at the capital, since he has been clearly seen to have been part of the crowd. Shame on the Republicans in Pennsylvania who voted to make someone who tried to interfere in our election their candidate for the highest office in our state!
Margaret Dell
Towanda, Pa.

