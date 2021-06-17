The Biden disaster
Still waiting to hear from the Trump hating Biden supporters to post something about how great Biden is, and to boast how Biden reversed many of Trump’s positive accomplishments for the good of America/“AMERICA FIRST,” and essentially replacing them with policies that help enemy countries, drug cartels, illegals, while putting our security, economy and energy independence at risk. Where are all you socialist liberal Biden supporters? I believe the Biden regime is a complete and utter disaster for our great republic. Prove me wrong.
Israel is on fire, war in the Middle East, major U.S. pipeline hacked, price of everyday goods is skyrocketing, Russia is amassing troops on the border with Ukraine. Ukraine is threatening to take Crimea back by force. China is threatening Taiwan and its neighbors while also threatening our ships and Navy. North Korea is testing missiles again and restarting their nuclear weapons program. Iran has been emboldened and making more than their normal threats. In fact, everyone is threatening us.
Our southern border is a humanitarian/security/safety/potential disease spreading disaster caused directly by the Biden regime, and the regime that promised transparency is hiding it and not letting the media have access. Ford is closing a plant and moving it to Mexico after just bringing it back from Mexico because of the current Administration’s plan for Increased taxes. Plus, we are facing the disastrous Green New Deal, the insane Paris Accord/renewing the terrorist supporting Iran deal. These are just a few disasters we are facing and more to come, but at least no more mean tweets.
I do credit Biden for one thing — he makes Trump look FANTASTIC!
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
