RE: Margaret Dell’s 6/12/22 LTE “Shame on you”
I have to applaud Margaret for keeping all of the emphasis on the Republicans in her article to the editor this past Sunday. That’s what the news and Democrats do best. That’s all they did for 4+ years when Trump was in office! He had us on the right track. If you don’t think so, WOW! Was he arrogant, was he cocky, yes! He laid it out there like it should be....If it hurt feelings, too bad.
Our governor and our president should be removed from office. They both continue to bury us in debt. The governor-elect has all the rights as anyone else to protest the illegal election. If you sincerely think that fool won the election, you’re wrong. He is the problem! We cannot continue to fund and take care of the world when we don’t take care of everyone here in the US. Illegal immigrants are getting better care than our homeless veterans. I totally believe in Helping Ukraine, but let’s turn around and help our people and the social security system. Let’s do audits and see who meets/needs disability, unemployment, welfare and stimulus checks or assistance. I see a lot of people out there getting these that could be working. We shouldn’t just hand it out. Now they want to pay off school loans. Give me a break. I worked two and three jobs to put my daughter through college.
Why isn’t Wolf eliminating the gas tax to help out Pennsylvania? I can remember years ago we did not have the billions generated from the casinos, the lottery and now the natural gas taxes, and we survived alright then. Where in God’s name is all this money going? Trump 2024
Kevin Bozman
Towanda
