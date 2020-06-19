Celebrate Independence Day differently
The Fourth of July and its attendant celebrations is almost upon us. This will result in many people purchasing fireworks and setting them off to celebrate.
I would like to ask our Valley citizens to reconsider this fireworks tradition. I do appreciate that there are many traditions that families have had for years. There are however many negative side effects of fireworks displays in one’s back yard.
Safety is a large one. Fireworks handled by amateurs can be very dangerous. Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018.
We must seriously consider the veterans who live in our valley. Many of our veterans suffer from PTSD and fireworks can and do cause serious flash backs for them. Somehow, I do not think celebrating our independence at the harm of those who continue to fight for that independence is appropriate. It’s also a bit hypocritical to fly banners honoring our veterans yet ignore the negative impact our fireworks activities have on them.
Fireworks also has a serious impact on our pets. Almost all dogs, some cats and some farm animals are absolutely terrified of the noise and commotion. This leads to extreme anxiety in these animals, panting, pacing and trying to hide in small spaces in which they will not fit. I do not think you can really appreciate this unless you have a 90-pound dog trying to climb in your lap in absolute fear. One can just check the comments on the Valley’s “nextdoor.com” news feed to understand this as a significant issue in the valley.
South Waverly recently passed an ordinance which for all practical purposes bans the setting off of fireworks in the community. Please honor our military and respect this ordinance.
I acknowledge this letter may not make any difference in your mind, but I would ask you to take some time to carefully think about these issues. Please keep the fourth of July safe in our valley and respect the impact fireworks has on our veterans and pets.
Ralph and Carol Meyer
South Waverly
Responding to McLinko
Doug McLinko’s guest viewpoint praising Andrew Wheeler as chief administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is as sorrowful as his photo-op with the Trump trophy hunters. Mr. Wheeler, an attorney and lobbyist for fuel industries, is also a climate change denier. He has been working to undo the environmental protection actions implemented by the Obama administration to protect U.S. residents. Let us take a look at some of these retro steps taken to dismantle Obama’s protective actions.
1) Weakened fuel economy standards for light trucks and cars.
2) Reduced the rule that limited mercury from coal power plants,
3) Canceled the requirement for oil and gas companies to report methane emissions.
4) Weakened oversight of air pollution standards that affect National Parks.
5) Lifted ban on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
6) Loosened offshore drilling safety regulations.
7) Withdrew an order to consider climate change in the management of the resources in the National Parks
8) Overturned a ban on the hunting of predators in Alaskan wildlife refuges
9) Revoked a rule that prevents coal companies from dumping mining debris into local streams.
10) Limited funding of environmental and community development projects through corporate settlements of federal lawsuits.
This is but a small sample of how he has set back environmental protections as reported in the May 10 issue of the New York Times.
Marty Borko
Waverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.