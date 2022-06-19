Climate change concerns
Climate change is having its impact as we watch the news, with fires and extreme heat in the west along with drought and tornados. We have our own impacts in the Twin Tiers. A local white pine, which should be a bright green, appears quite brown. Some of the color is due to male pine cones, but too much of it is due to dying pine needles. Pine species generally lose their needles after two or three years, but not like this. This early leave, or needle fall, is due to spring rains instead of late snow fall, along with warmer temperatures. This has created an environment conducive for bacteria and viruses to attack the needles and cause the scene you see.
Marty Borko
Waverly, N.Y.
