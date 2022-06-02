In response to Commissioner Doug McLinko’s column
Mr. McLinko’s editorial was devoid of the facts as to why gas prices are so high. He places blame on the President when, in fact, no President past or present had — or ever will have — control over oil prices. If Mr. Trump were in office under the same economic conditions, prices would still be the same.
Let’s look at the reasons for high prices that Mr. McClinko failed to mention.
First, there is a post pandemic demand for gas. As the economy recovered and vaccines rolled out, Americans resumed driving and the demand for gas began to rise.
Second, when the pandemic began, OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) slashed production by 10 million barrels. As the global economy revered, OPEC did not ramp up production. Domestic producers said they are boosting production, but that takes a very long time to hit the market.
Third, the war in the Ukrane is another cause. Our sanctions made it difficult for Russia to export oil. Maybe we can blame the administration for this, but I would rather see Russia take an economic hit and pay slightly higher prices.
Fourth, the pipeline. Mr. McLinko failed to tell us that the pipeline was only 8% complete when Trump left office and was many years away from completion, which means that shutting it down had no effect on oil prices. Furthermore, the oil from that pipeline was going to the Gulf to be shipped overseas. We don’t use heavy oil of that type.
Also, the U.S, is producing more oil now than it was in 2020 before Biden took office. Oil and gas drilling has increased under Biden, but companies in the U.S are constrained by tight supply of rigs, trucks and labor, which is out of the control of the President.
Mr. McLinko needs to research his facts before pointing fingers.
Mike Angerson
Towanda
