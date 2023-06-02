Help the environment, don’t hurt it
Dear Editor,
Help the environment, don’t hurt it
Dear Editor,
It has been a very, very, very dry spring. When transplanting some plants last week, it was dry down nine inches. The lawns look as through it is August, not May. I am so amazed that the lawn care people are mowing even though the grass has not grown and is brittle.
While in Athens Saturday, I witnessed mowing at the Athens school property and a huge cloud of dust surrounded the person sitting on the mower. Wow, mowing dirt not grass. Then yesterday, I witnessed the same thing in North Towanda. A waste of gas, energy, and — worst of all — the destruction of the grass. It astounds me the continuation of humans stupidity.
No rain for over three weeks, hot dry weather, the creeks at a trickle, the Susquehanna so low that you can walk across it in Towanda. I just shake my head and hope that people will pay attention and use their common sense and help the environment, not hurt it.
Donna L. Fratrik Engle
Towanda, Pa.
