Back in the USSR
Suppose there is a jury trial, and before the trial every juror is on the record as thinking the defendant is guilty. The judge rejected two jurors who might think otherwise.
The prosecution, instead of presenting witnesses to the jury, interviews them away from the courtroom and shows the jury highly edited tapes of the interviews showing only those segments that reflect badly on the defendant. You cannot cross examine a tape, but that doesn’t matter because the defense table is vacant. No defense is allowed.
Is this fair? The media praises the process. This is essentially what is happening with the January 6th star chamber. I once lived in the freest country on Earth. I now live in a country that has political prisoners and kangaroo courts. Back in the USSR.
Duane Campbell
Towanda
