Letter to the Editor, June 23, 2020
A ‘second’ to celebrating Independence Day differently
In a June 19 letter to the editor of the Daily Review, Ralph and Carol Meyer of South Waverly wrote thoughtfully to suggest that fireworks in and around the Susquehanna River throughout Bradford County are problematic on several levels to people and animals. I agree and would like to further suggest a change from “bombs bursting in air” to “tripping the lights fantastic.” My thoughts and opinions are these:
- From the Veteran’s Bridge in Towanda, northward, is fundamentally a canyon. The noise from the fireworks is multiplied many more times than when there are fireworks over waters such as New York Harbor, Niagara Falls and the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It is just too loud. The force with which fireworks are discharged actually shakes homes, buildings and their contents.
- Domestic and wild animals already have enough noise to deal with seasonal thunderstorms and gun fire.
- Traditional fireworks are filthy and environmentally unfriendly compared with light shows.
- Light shows are more likely to be successful in the event of cloudy, foggy and rainy weather.
- Light shows are easy to change/program from year to year, time to time, and are more cost-effective than traditional fireworks, even if the initial purchase price is the same or higher.
- Unlike traditional fireworks, light shows can be accompanied by music and speech.
The major appeal of fireworks and light shows are the oooohs and ahhhhs of what is seen, not what is heard, and so much more can be accomplished with lights than with fireworks. There are all kinds of outdoor light show delivery options: drones and lasers are two. I hope that those who are responsible for area sky celebrations will explore them and come up with festive alternatives. It would be satisfying to see Bradford County become a regional leader in affecting innovation and forward change in its stellar “closing” numbers for the Fourth of July and other premium annual events.
Marguerite Fox Picou
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.