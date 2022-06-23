Can you remember?
My good friend and I were discussing the high cost of gasoline and all the inflation taking place. We got to reminiscing about the prices of things and how things use to be in the late fifties and sixties. Looking back, I find the cost of what things use to be hard to believe
In 1970, the school bus driver stopped at the A&W Root Beer in Wysox on the last day of school and bought forty kids on the bus a small root beer, and it only cost him $2. A small root beer was a nickel and a large one was a dime. When we were kids we could get a haircut for 35 cents, which included a free piece of bazooka bubble gum. Gasoline was 29 cents a gallon and a Hershey’s bar was 10 cents.
In Towanda we had two department stores, a J.J. Newberry and a W.T. Grant store. There was a Western Auto Store, two hardware stores, four drug stores and several clothing stores. You could buy most anything you wanted right here in town.
People seemed to have a lot of disposable income then. We knew several families who had in ground swimming pools. Families could afford to take cross country motor trips and vacations. My dad worked at low wages, yet it was a livable wage, he was able to raise four children and achieve the American dream of home ownership. I don’t ever remember a time when my mother had to work outside the home. Somewhere along the way the economy took a drastic change.
There is little doubt that we grew up in some of the best economic times this country has ever seen. It was a time when people trusted each other, and they felt they could go to town and never had to lock their doors. All this has disappeared, and it only exists in our memories. It makes one wonder just where things went wrong.
Craig H. Pierce
Phillip E. Lewis
Towanda, Pa.
