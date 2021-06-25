A time to say thank you
It’s been six years since the first unveiling of the Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda. This June 26th between 4 and 6 p.m. we celebrate the official completion of the project inspired and driven by marine Joseph Doherty. It is the gem of Towanda that celebrates the sacrifice and resolve of the veterans who helped to preserve our precious but dwindling freedoms. This will be an excellent moment to reflect and thank those visionaries whose resolve made this park possible.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.