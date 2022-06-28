Assertions are Not Facts

Surveys show that 70% of Republicans believe that the Democrats stole the 2020 election for Joe Biden – across multiple states, no less, and without leaving any evidence whatsoever.

I find this amusing. It reminds me of a quote by Will Rogers, who said, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

Of course we Democrats didn’t steal the election, but I suppose we should take it as a compliment that Republicans think we are that well organized and that smart.

If Republicans have such a high opinion of us, perhaps they would like to work with us rather than against us to solve this nation’s problems.

Some might even want to join a party that actually has a platform other than “NO”.

Diane F Gonzalez

Towanda, Pa.