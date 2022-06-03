Guns are not the problem
Guns are not the problem, it is the politicians, lobbyist and lack of regulation on guns. Politicians are tied to the gun lobby and all the money they get from them. The lobbyist have to much money from the gun manufacturers and the NRA to use to influence the politicians to keep any meaningful laws from being enacted on the sale and size of weapons being sold, who can own what kind of weapons and what if any certification is necessary to buy certain weapons. We have rules on who and when someone can drive a car, fly a plane. In most states you have to have a life preserver on while on the water and in most cases a water safety course certificate to operate a boat to mention just a few instances where government has enacted legislation to protect people. It just doesn’t happen with guns. Most civilizations are measured by the value they place on life. We place regulations who can hunt and what kind of weapon can be used but seem to make it open season on humans as exampled by all the mass shooting. Too many people are listening to the rhetoric of the politicians as absurd as their comments are. Voltaire said, “Those who can make people believe absurdities, can make people commit atrocities”. January 6 illustrates this truth. We are faced with politicians who may have education but are unable or unwilling to concede that they might be wrong. In criminal cases they say follow the money. I say follow the money of our elected leaders. Those who accept money from gun lobbyists, gun manufactures or the NRA should be voted out of office. If our politicians would spend half the effort they have on abortion on guns.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
