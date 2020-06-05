Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2020
Good in the world
This letter is a testimony that regardless of the dark days of this pandemic, people still care for others.
Recently I had to place an order from Chewy for a prescription dog food for my dog Prissy. Upon placing the order with Brandon, they didn’t have the size I needed, but he could put together my required order.
While doing that I was telling him about my beloved dog, Duffy, that I had to put to sleep and how much he was missed. It must have been compelling because a couple days later I received a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a precious note from Brandon and the Chewy folks. You cannot imagine what a blessing that was to this grandmother’s heart.
Anne-Nell Andrews
Windham Township
