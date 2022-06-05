RE: Marc Levy’s 5/24/22 article “11th hour PA Senate race ballot lawsuit”
Why did McCormick file lawsuit 5/23/22 requiring counties obey 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals Philadelphia order for counting mail-in ballots with no date written beside signature on return envelope? Why Bridgewater Associates CEO and Connecticut coast home owner covets winning?
VOTE.PA/info/mail/
Select: How do I complete and return my mail-in ballot?
Tab to > 3. Seal the inner secrecy envelope in the larger, pre-addressed outer return envelope. Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope.
Apparently someone thought outer mailing envelope needs written signature and date. Does McCormick want every possible edge because it has been publicized most mail-ins voted for him? Gap less than 0.50% automatically calls for recount. Since gap was 0.07 between Oz and McCormick the recounting would happen without filing lawsuit.
On 5/31/22 Justice Samuel Alito’s ruling, administrative stay, put hold on 3rd US Circuit Court Appeals. Maybe Alito also wonders reason for written signature and date. Some counties agreed to count ballots without written date. Some counties wisely choose waiting for legal clarity and not rushing to comply. Now McCormick wants hand recounting of 150 precincts in twelve of 67 counties. Wonder which twelve might flip to McCormick.
I’m wondering what Leigh Chapman is advising. She has been in voter business many years. As recent 5/5/22 Chapman says there is no fraud drop boxes. Why does she object to undercover professionals working for Lehigh County DA office to remotely monitor drop boxes? Simply ask ourselves to question what we read, seek multiple information sources, and ask for wisdom to discern.
Susan Eicher
Dobson, N.C.
Bradford County native
