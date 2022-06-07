RE: the tentative Supreme Court abortion decision
With the leaked Supreme Court decision, many have applauded the expected repeal of women’s reproductive rights simply claiming it will save lives and empower civil or human rights. This thinking has several assumptions and is based on faulty logic – more than one LTE can address, but I will mention a few.
First, the right to abortion is based on a right to privacy and body autonomy. If the government decides that a uterus no longer requires consent to be used, what prevents this from being applied to other organs? Should the government dictate what happens to someone else’s organs should they be able to save a life? I wonder how abortion opponents would feel if the government decides they have to donate a lung, kidney, part of their liver, or maybe more. The government can’t and shouldn’t dictate what you do with your organs, should it even impact someone else’s life, even if that is your child. The prevailing belief is these rights can go with a repeal of abortion rights. It poses a threat to bodily autonomy that everyone should take seriously.
Second, they seem to assume those hypothetical lives would be happy, thriving people and not born or stuck in poverty. How would abortion opponents support those additional people? Are they also for providing the healthcare and financial resources for the child welfare and healthcare system; for those families forced to have a child? I find it ironic those who vote to ban abortion are often also those who vote to cut benefits for such children and families. I have also often heard those same people profess those children can be put up for adoption as a solution, but I find they often do not adopt themselves.
Third, they also seems unaware of medical complications like ectopic pregnancies, septic uteri in miscarriage, or numerous birth defects that can seriously imperil the life of the mother without abortion. How many people would sacrifice their wives, daughters, sisters, or mothers in addition to the child? Banning abortion will only compound the tragedy on a family. I encourage fellow readers to look into the case of Savita Halappanavar in Ireland as one such example.
Guy Khloe
Towanda
