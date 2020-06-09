Letter to the Editor, June 9, 2020
From the mouths of generals and admirals
The Republicans should care about the views of distinguished retired generals and admirals on Trump:
General Stanley McChrystal, former commander of special-operations forces in Iraq: “I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest — who tell the truth as best they know it. I don’t think he tells the truth.”
Admiral James Stavridis, former supreme allied commander of NATO: “The President’s style of playing loose with the truth and facts … grates on the military mind.”
General Jim Mattis, former Secretary of Defense: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us.”
Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: “I remain confident in the professionalism of our men and women in uniform … But I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief.”
Admiral Sandy Winnefeld, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs: “We are at the most dangerous time for civil-military relations I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Admiral William H. McRaven, who oversaw the SEAL raid on Osama bin Laden: “As Americans, we should be frightened — deeply afraid for the future of the nation.”
General John Allen, former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, regarding Trump’s violent clearing of Lafayette Square for his photo op: “The slide of the United States into illiberalism may well have begun on June 1, 2020. Remember the date. It may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.”
General Colin Powell, former Secretary of State, on Sunday: “We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution, and the President has drifted away from it. I’m so proud of what these admirals and generals have done.”
And yet the Republicans still believe that Trump is making America great.
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
