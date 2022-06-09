In support of overturning Roe vs. Wade
Dear Editor,
Tuesday’s letter about bodily autonomy and abortions has errors that should be corrected.
There is no right to privacy in the Constitution. The Supreme Court made this one up in the Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973. Even liberal scholars admit that this was a poorly reasoned legal decision. The 14th amendment, which the court used to justify Roe, was about ensuring rights to freed slaves from the Civil War. This amendment states that neither the United States nor the individual states can “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
The unborn baby is a person, and therefore has a right to life that is greater than the mother’s bodily autonomy. The consent of the mother that you refer to is given when she engages in sexual relations that create a separate human being. From that point on she should not have the right to end that new life.
Your second point, that the child might not be happy or might have struggles in this life, is a tired and immoral argument. Every person has a right to be born and give life his or her best shot. Killing in the womb to prevent a possible unhappy life is not reasonable and should not be legal.
Society has no right to make those judgements. In 1973, proabortionists used the slogan that “every child should be wanted” Do you really think that we have made any progress on that goal since 1973?
Lastly, the medical complication that threatens the life of a mother were always dealt with between the mother and her doctor in the pre-1973 years. That will not change when Roe is overturned.
I urge you to view life as a gift and not a problem that should be terminated.
Mike Kilmer
Chairman, Bradford County
Pennsylvanians for Human Life
