How climate change has altered migration

Dave Nicosia, the Binghamton weatherman, spoke to the Chemung Audubon group and noted that what had been considered southern garden birds in the 60s – carolina wren, cardinal, tufted titmouse and red-bellied woodpecker – are now common residents of the Twin Tiers. Having begun my career in the southern Catskills of Sullivan County and seeing an occasional cardinal, I clearly remember having to drive south deep into Orange County to see my first titmouse. Carolina wrens and red-bellied woodpeckers weren’t in my thoughts. Now when I do my daily walks at the Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton, I can look forward to seeing them all.

PS: I have been seeing over 50 robins almost daily at Wildwood, one day this week 120 feeding on stag horn sumac and American hackberry.

Marty Borko

Waverly