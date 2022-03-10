America held hostage
I feel a great deal of empathy and sorrow when I see the suffering and horror taking place in Ukraine by the brutality of Russia. It is a tragedy; the nations in NATO cannot be Good Samaritans and come to the aid of Ukraine. The truth of the matter is America, its citizens, and the rest of NATO’s nations are being held hostage by Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is screaming to the rest of the world for help, but there is little NATO can do. Vladimir Putin’s sword, his threats of nuclear war, hang over our heads.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are totally inept to solve this problem. Yes, we have put sanctions against Russia, but we continued to buy oil and gas from them when we could increase production here in America. Do these two not realize their policies are financing Putin’s war machine, the slaughtering of thousands of innocent people? Their hands are just as bloody as Putin’s for the atrocities in Ukraine. What they are doing is nothing short of treason. They have no guilt or consciousness of their depravities. I pray they will receive their just comeuppance according to their iniquities.
Most older Americans remember a time when America was a promised land. We had access to and could buy most anything our hearts desired. Today, we have shortages of everything and inflation is out of control. We are living in dangerous times. We will be forced to drink the dregs from Putin’s cup of fury as long as we are his captives.
Has Vladimir Putin taught us anything? If China invades Taiwan, are our leaders going to refuse to walk in wisdom’s path and wait until it is too late, like we did in Ukraine, to supply Taiwan with weapons and aid? Will China hold us hostage also? Will it be the same movie we are watching in Ukraine only with different actors in a different theater? If so, our sorrows are just beginning.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
