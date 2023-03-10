A response to ‘woke’ culture

I went to public schools in Towanda, long before the woke era, where I learned about Black history, slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK, lynchings, segregation, the underground railroad and Harriet Tubman, all without the help of critical race theory. I learned how Americans, including two of my great grandfathers, sacrificed profoundly to end slavery. What I did not learn was that America, and America alone, was forever damned because of the globally common practice of slavery.