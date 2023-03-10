A response to ‘woke’ culture
I went to public schools in Towanda, long before the woke era, where I learned about Black history, slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK, lynchings, segregation, the underground railroad and Harriet Tubman, all without the help of critical race theory. I learned how Americans, including two of my great grandfathers, sacrificed profoundly to end slavery. What I did not learn was that America, and America alone, was forever damned because of the globally common practice of slavery.
Teenagers have always had dreadful judgment, and permanent life altering decisions should not be made by a fifteen year old in the thralls of a fad. Transition surgeries for children should be prosecuted as child abuse. Teachers who hide critical information about a student from parents should be fired.
I believe that if an eight year old seeks books and entertainments promoting what have for generations been considered perversions, they should do so through family, not through schools. Pornography should not be on school library shelves.
As someone with a strong grammar foundation (thank you Mark Hagerman), corrupted pronouns often interrupt reading flow to futilely search for antecedents. Use of pronouns in ways that have never been the norm is not affirming, it is confusing.
Those who claim that Critical Race Theory is a law school course, not appropriate second grade curriculum, are just mindlessly parroting a talking point. No one is trying to push a law school level course on second graders, and they know that. But elements of CRT and the spurious 1619 Project widely influence elementary curricula.
Government should be conducted by those elected by and responsive to the people, not overruled and misled by so-called experts who have been shown to lie. The power to make citizens do things should not be put in the hands of unelected “experts” with their own agenda, not the people’s agenda.
The whole woke phenomenon is an aberration that will pass, quickly I hope. That should leave those promoting it a little embarrassed. But it probably won’t.
