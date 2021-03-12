Stimulus
How about that Democratic stimulus bill?? It has been signed by the president and now law. Some checks will be going out as soon as tomorrow. This stimulus bill is justifiably called the Democratic stimulus bill (no Republicans voted for it, as they think the American people don’t need help)!! This helps virtually everyone, including Trumpies. Some highlights:
- $1,400 checks to ALL adults making less than $75,000 a year, then prorated for those earning more;
- Extra unemployment insurance through Labor Day;
- Child tax credit of $3,600 per child under 6; (What you owe the IRS gets cut!!)
- Child tax credit of $,3,000 per child 7-17; (see above)
- Health care, COBRA no costs from April to September 2021. Gov’t pays it;
- Increased food stamp benefits;
- $27,000,000,000 in emergency Housing, rental and utility assistance to people struggling and in danger of being evicted from homes and apartments; help with utility bills.
- Child care tax payments rise from the current $2100 per year to $4000 per qualifying individual.
- For Small businesses: $65,000,000,000 in aid so your local eatery, feed mill and hardware store will share in the distribution—even if it’s a Trumpie eatery.
- State and local governments: $510,000,000,000 for infrastructure, payrolls, COVID assistance.
- Poverty (11% in Bradford County) is expected to drop by a third in the next 2 years. Are you making $20,000 or less? You’re going to get a 20% income boost!!
This Democratic bill will eliminate poverty by some 15 million families.
And Keller didn’t vote for it, nor did Toomey. At least Sen. Toomey did not challenge the election results like Keller’s incoherence on the subject.
Frank J. Bertrand
Towanda
